Two men charged with trafficking after fentanyl, cocaine found in Dartmouth search

Two men are facing trafficking charges after fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs were found in a Dartmouth search last week.

At 2:10 p.m. last Friday, Halifax Regional Police said officers from the Special Enforcement Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant at a residence on Elmwood Avenue.

According to a release, a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl pills, marijuana and cannabis resin were seized in the search, along with drug paraphernalia and a quantity of cash.

Officers also arrested two men during the search.

Harry William Crann, 56, of Dartmouth and 26-year-old Matthew Alexander Bonn, of Lower Sackville, both face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana and possession of cannabis resin.

Bonn has also been charged with three counts of breaching a recognizance, and two counts of breaching a probation order.