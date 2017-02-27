Joseph Howe or Charles Tupper? voting begins on which remarkable Nova Scotians make museum exhibit

Who is the most remarkable Nova Scotian throughout history?

The Nova Scotia Museum is holding a competition to determine which notable Nova Scotians will be showcased in an upcoming exhibit.

The exhibit, called Vanguard: 150 years of remarkable Nova Scotians, will focus on 30 individuals who exemplify innovation and change in the face of adversity, a release said, and those who champion diversity.

The project was developed by the museum’s Canada 150 Project Committee, who have already picked 15 of the 30 people to showcase, as well as photos and artifacts related to them.

The committee selected one person per decade, beginning in 1860, for the exhibit. The public, through online voting, will select the second person.

Over the next five weeks, the public is invited to choose their favourite Nova Scotians from each decade of the past 150 years, starting with 1860s figures Joseph Howe and Sir Charles Tupper.



"This exhibit is a great opportunity to showcase Nova Scotians from many different walks of life,” said Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Tony Ince in a press release.

"From the arts, entertainment, scientific research, as well as politics and community development, these past accomplishments give us optimism for the future."

Voting is open now at museum.novascotia.ca, and the 15 Nova Scotians with the most votes will be part of the exhibit, opening at the Museum of Natural History in Halifax in late June.