City looking to improve 'substandard' and 'rudimentary' sidewalk on Forest Hills Parkway

The municipality is looking for public input on replacing the “substandard” and “rudimentary” asphalt sidewalk along much of Cole Harbour’s Forest Hills Parkway.

Halifax Regional Municipality is holding a meeting at Cole Harbour Place in the Westphal Room at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday to hear input on walking and cycling enhancements to the road between Main Street and Cole Harbour Road.

“For a long section of it, there’s this very substandard narrow asphalt sidewalk,” HRM active transportation supervisor David MacIsaac said in an interview. “We need to improve that anyway, so the question is what do we put in its place?”

Coun. Lorelei Nicoll said the road was originally designed as a gated emergency route for firefighters, but was turned into a controlled access highway – with a 70-kilometre per hour speed limit and a small, unmarked bike lane – in the mid-1970s when the area started to develop.

“They never really looked at the design properly. It just kind of evolved into what it is,” she said.

“I’m sure many people would like to see sidewalks on both sides, instead of a rudimentary asphalt one on one side.”

The road needs to be repaved in the next few years anyway, and MacIsaac said some conceptual design work is done. Staff will present some options Wednesday, including a wide multi-use pathway for pedestrians and cyclists, and traditional sidewalks and bike lanes along the whole street.

“We might even here from the public that it doesn’t make sense to have bikeways on Forest Hills Parkway, just give us a multi-use path on the side and that will meet all of our needs,” he said.

“There might be something that no one’s ever even thought about,” Nicoll said.

“That’s why I’m always interested to hear what the public has to say, and hopefully they’ll be more than just about the cars.”