Halifax student asks for birthday donations to help those in need

Breanna Ching walked down Gottingen Street late one evening carrying a large bag.

She saw a man sitting on the side of the street, cold and shivering.

“Do you need any clothing?” she asked.

The man looked at his feet, barely covered by a pair of torn up boots.

“Do you happen to have any shoes? My feet are frozen,” he said.

She dug around the bag filled with old clothing, and pulled out a pair of sneakers.

The man tried the shoes on and began to cry.

“They fit perfectly,” he sobbed.

For some, the best birthday gift is a new phone or a night out - but for Ching, the best gift was one of giving.

A month ago, Ching had asked her friends and family to donate old clothing for her birthday to give to homeless shelters and people around Halifax.

She had done this the year before, but this time word of what she was doing got around.

“It started with just word of mouth,” said Ching.

“I told my friends and family, then it got a lot of attention and random people started making arrangements to drop things off.”

Soon Ching’s apartment was full of clothing people donated, and others started making e-transfers for donations.

In the end, she had 400 items of clothing, and $325 in donations with more coming in.

After visiting people on the street, she took the donations and split them between the Salvation Army, Metro Turning Point, and Souls Harbour Rescue Mission.

Although she only planned on collecting donations for her birthday, people still want to donate.

“Donations are still coming in so I’m not going to say no. All of these seemingly insignificant things we have lying around our house can serve a huge purpose for those who need them.”

Ching has used her birthday as a way to work with charities since she was sixteen, and began after receiving a gift from someone she knew while sick in the hospital.

“When I was sick, someone brought me a sunshine box, which was a yellow box filled with yellow items,” she said.

“It had a bunch of items inside to make me happy, which changed my entire week, it took me away from feeling sick and I thought ‘I could do this for other people.’”

The experience of helping people and working with charities changed the fourth year Dalhousie student’s career path, shifting her toward social work over the medical field.

“I thought I was destined to be a nurse, but as I have been doing this project and spending a lot of time with the homeless population, I realized their need for someone to be their social advocate,” she said.

Ching is still collecting donations, and plans to continue her tradition of giving back on her birthday.

“I couldn’t imagine doing my birthday another way.”