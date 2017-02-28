Life is a Highway 103: Tom Cochrane performing in Liverpool this summer

LIVERPOOL - Life is a highway, and Tom Cochrane’s highway will stop right off Highway 103 in Liverpool in June, for the only Nova Scotia performance on his Mad Mad World Tour.

The announcement was made today to much applause at Queens Place Emera Centre.

Mayor David Dagley made the long anticipated announcement to a packed house at the Emera Centre.

Cochrane, who fronts the band Red Rider, has won eight Juno awards, was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and has a star in Canada’s Walk of Fame. He is also a member of the Order of Canada.

“We are pleased to be the only Nova Scotia spot on the tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Mad Mad World album.

Steve Burns, general manager of Queens Place, said tickets will go on sale March 2, and people should set up a Ticketpro account early, since last year tickets for The Beach Boys sold out in 100 minutes.

“Just one stop in Nova Scotia and that’s in Liverpool, and why wouldn’t it be in Liverpool, because that’s the only place to be.”

The concert will be held on June 28 starting at 8:30. Burns said that will allow fans from Yarmouth, Halifax, and all over the valley to attend.

Tickets will be $68.50 and $58.50 plus taxes and fees. There is also a VIP package available on Cochrane’s website.

“Snap these tickets up, so we can do this again. Buy the tickets Thursday!” said Burns.

Staff at the Emera Centre were on hand to help people set up Ticketpro accounts.