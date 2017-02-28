Nova Scotia group renews call for overhaul of workers compensation system

HALIFAX — A group that has long fought for the rights of injured workers says Nova Scotia's workers compensation system needs an overhaul and should be the subject of an independent inquiry.

Mary Lloyd of the Pictou County Injured Workers Association delivered a detailed, 40-minute presentation today before the legislature's human resources committee.

Lloyd says the system doesn't provide injured workers with enough to live on, and is geared to keep costs down for a small number of large employers that account for most workplace injuries.

She says something has to be done to get the system working as it was intended under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Lloyd says her group is renewing its call an inquiry to provide an independent and impartial look at the system.