Students kept inside at Shannon Park School over air quality concerns

Students were kept inside during recess and lunch at Shannon Park School on Tuesday over “questions and concerns regarding debris and air quality” from the nearby demolition of Shannon Park.

A letter from school principal Angela Yerxa-Weeks sent home to parents on Tuesday says the administration contacted Canada Lands, the Crown corporation that owns the land; Dexter Construction, the company doing the work; and Nova Scotia Environment after those questions and concerns came to their attention.

“We have been given every assurance that the deconstruction process is following all safety standards prescribed by NS Occupational Health and Safety and NS Environment standards,” Yerxa-Weeks wrote.

The letter goes on to say that all air quality samples taken have been within acceptable limits, and Canada Lands has “guaranteed” that it will share future results with the school.

Demolition has been going on at Shannon Park for more than a year, clearing out the former military housing to make room for redevelopment.

Yerxa-Weeks’ letter says more demolition is expected to buildings behind Sioux Road, “directly across” from the school’s playground, next week, and children will be kept off the playground.