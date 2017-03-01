Former Nova Scotia Premier Darrell Dexter's dope new role

Former Nova Scotia premier Darrell Dexter’s latest role has him leading a national firm’s new cannabis file.

The latest offering by Global Public Affairs, cannabisCONNECT, is intended to help Canadian companies navigate matters pertaining to the country’s upcoming cannabis legislation.

“I know that people are very passionate about cannabis, but I look at it really from a purely kind of public affairs, public policy perspective,” Dexter said in a phone interview from Calgary.

“How do we make good public policy choices on it? How do we provide advice to people in the industry in terms of how those choices are going to get made?”

Dexter has been the vice chair of Global Public Affairs for almost two years. On Wednesday the company announced that Dexter was leading its new service sector, cannabisCONNECT.

“This is likely to be something in the order of a $20 billion industry. There are a lot of different stakeholders here, there are people who are investing their money in it, there are consumers who are going to receive a product, there’s a government that’s going to have to regulate it,” Dexter said.

“It is a natural place for a public affairs government relations firm to be.”

Dexter expects the legislation to come down this spring, but said legalization isn’t necessarily going to happen quickly.

“What you’re going to see is the legislation come down, then you’re going to see a long period of discussion and it’s likely you’re probably still a year away from seeing any legislation passed through the House of Commons,” he said.

“Even though we’ve heard a lot about it in the press for a long time, the discussion on this is really just beginning.”

In a press release, Global Public Affairs said cannabisCONNECT “will serve licensed producers and late-stage applicants, aspiring processors and manufacturers, investors, and service providers to the cannabis industry.”