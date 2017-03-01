Halifax conference to tackle the 'larger questions' about transit

A conference in Halifax this week is hoping to bring out some big ideas about transit in the municipality.

Students at Dalhousie’s school of planning host a conference every designed to create change in the city by talking about a big issue, and this year’s conference – Shift: inTransit – is going to tackle the subject of how we move people around the sprawling municipality.

“We thought, after mulling around a couple different ideas that, based on the new plans that are coming out and the Centre Plan, that transit would be a really relevant topic to talk about,” Adriane Salah, one of the students planning the conference, said in an interview.

Salah said the three days of the conference are designed to bring about ideas, design and then action.

The free conference starts with the Carmichael Lecture Thursday night at the Casino by Andres Røhl, Copenhagen, Denmark’s head of mobility.

On Friday, there’s a series of events starting at 9 a.m. at the Halifax Central Library, and Dalhousie’s Medjuck Building next door, including a panel with Councillors Sam Austin, Tony Mancini, Waye Mason, Lindell Smith, Richard Zurawski and Lisa Blackburn, along with MP Andy Fillmore and MLA Lisa Roberts, moderated by Mayor Mike Savage.

Saturday – the day for action – will include a workshop with local advocacy group It’s More Than Buses, and a panel featuring, among others, Dalhousie planning professor Frank Palermo, who’s been involved in the conferences for 20 years.

“The big goal is to actually bring some new life, new ideas to the city in terms of planning,” he said in an interview.

Palermo said transit is a “hot topic” in the municipality right now, with the Centre Plan and Integrated Mobility Plan underway, and the Moving Forward Together plan being passed late last year.

“In a way, our discussions about transit are frozen in terms of, we’ve got a few buses and think about better transit as being a few more buses or slightly different lines that it can operate on,” he said.

This conference, he said, is about “raising some larger questions” about what kind of city we want Halifax to be.

That kind of larger vision is what was missing from the Moving Forward Together Plan, he said.