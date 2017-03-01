Halifax-area man facing charges for child luring, child pornography
Police say the arrest came after a search of a home in Hatchet Lake
A 40-year-old Halifax-area man is facing child pornography charges.
Halifax RCMP say Michael Ross Maddeaux of Hatchet Lake was arrested on Feb. 22 after a search at his home. He’s been charged with luring a child and possession of child pornography.
In a release, police say an arrest was made following an investigation by the RCMP integrated Internet Child Exploitation unit.
Maddeaux has been released from custody and is due in Dartmouth provincial court on May 1.