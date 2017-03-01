Halifax Mooseheads outmatched by second-place Saint John Sea Dogs

The Halifax Mooseheads were no match for the league’s second-best team on Friday night.

Despite missing key players, the Saint John Sea Dogs outplayed the Mooseheads in a 7-4 win at the Scotiabank Centre Friday night.

“We just didn’t come out the way we wanted to. We drifted from our style of play and that’s what hurt us,” said Jake Coughler.

Halifax got into penalty trouble late in the first period and defenceman Jakub Zboril made them pay with a 5-on-3 goal. The Saint John power play unit finished with a pair of goals on four chances.

“They’re a highly skilled team, their power play is unbelievable and we gave them plenty of chances,” Coughler said.

The Saint John Sea Dogs now sit second in the QMJHL with 68 points, one behind the Shawinigan Cataractes, and have won six games in a row.

“We’re a young team, so we’re still learning, but that’s no excuse. Against a top team, that’s no excuse. We just have to play better next time,” said Arnaud Durandeau, who finished the game with a goal and two assists.

Despite a lopsided final score, Halifax held the lead twice early in the game after Coughler opened the scoring. Nico Hischier made it a 2-1 game after his a backhanded goal.

The goals extended point streaks for both players. Hischier’s 35th goal was his 13th point in the past seven games and 20-year-old Coughler has points in eight straight.

For the second night in a row, the Mooseheads started to mount a comeback late in the third period after Otto Somppi scored a power-play goal. The game was put out of reach again when Bokondji Imama found the back of an empty net.

Rookie goalie Alex Gravel was kept busy as the Moose were outshot 31 to 19.

Cole Reginato had a pair of goals for the Sea Dogs, including the eventual game-winner. Captain Spencer Smallman also had a standout game, scoring a goal and adding two helpers.

The Sea Dogs trio of Thomas Chabot, Mathieu Joseph and Julien Gauthier were honoured before the game for their contributions with Canada at the world juniors. Only Gauthier was dressed as Chabot was a late scratch due to an injury and Joseph served a one-game suspension.

The division rivals play each other four more times in the regular season.