Halifax regional councillors get a raise, mayor's pay stays the same

Halifax regional councillors received a 3.38 per cent raise this year, with the mayor’s salary staying the same.

Councillors’ salaries went from $82,652.64 to $85,443.94 for 2016-17. The deputy mayor’s salary is a councillor’s plus 10 per cent, moving up to $93,988.33. The mayor’s salary remains at $176,033.75.

The municipality posted its annual calculations and changes to councillor and mayor salaries online this week, four months later than usual. Councillors’ new salaries are retroactive to Nov. 1, when the calculations are usually complete. Spokesperson Brendan Elliott said the delay is due to some difficulty getting information from one of seven other municipalities used to calculate councillors’ salaries – Winnipeg, Vancouver, Hamilton, Surrey, Laval, London, and Brampton.

The complicated formula used to determine councillors’ and the mayor’s salary takes an average of the salaries in Halifax and those municipalities, weighted for population, and then adds 50 per cent of the difference between the highest salary in those cities and the average.

That formula put the mayor’s salary below his current one, and the law governing council salaries states that in that case, the salary doesn’t change.