Man struck in head with cribbage board during Nova Scotia home invasion

A man was sent to the hospital after being hit in the head by a cribbage board - twice.

Indian Brook RCMP say two men entered the 54-year-old man’s home early Wednesday morning, with one of them picking up a cribbage board and striking the victim twice in the head.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital, where he was treated for minor head injuries and was later released.

The assault stemmed from a dispute last week between one of the suspects and the victim, the RCMP say.