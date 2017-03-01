Halifax Mooseheads outshoot first-place Saint John Sea Dogs in tough road loss

Another game against the top team in the QMJHL resulted in another tough loss for the Halifax Mooseheads.

Playing the Saint John Sea Dogs for the second time in four days, the Mooseheads dropped a 4-2 decision to the team ranked third overall in the Canadian Hockey League.

"We feel like we're right there with a lot of these top teams in the league,” said Halifax assistant coach Jon Greenwood.

“We've had some really close games with teams like Saint John and Charlottetown. We feel like we're not far off, we're close. We give teams hard games and we push right to the end."

After allowing two goals in the first period, the Mooseheads responded with a dominant second period, outshooting the Sea Dogs 13-3 and getting a pair of goals from rookie defenceman Jared McIsaac and captain Keigan Goetz.

“We were playing catch-up and chasing the game the rest of the way. We chased it hard, we had a really good response in the second period. In the third we had a really good push as well. It just wasn't enough," said Greenwood.

Goalie Alex Gravel made 22 saves as Halifax outshot Saint John 29-26.