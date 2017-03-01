Nova Scotia waiting for disaster payments dating back to 2010

HALIFAX — Officials with Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office say the province is still waiting for Ottawa to reimburse it for millions of dollars worth of damage caused by disasters dating back to 2010.

EMO executive director Andrew Lathem told the legislature's public accounts committee that money from the federal disaster assistance program is still outstanding for events such as the severe floods in Meat Cove and in Truro in 2010, although he couldn't give exact figures.

Lathem says recouping funds usually takes time because Ottawa often conducts several rigorous audits of claims before the province receives payment.

Deputy minister Kelliann Dean says the province has covered the cost in those instances and is simply waiting to be reimbursed.

Dean says it does take time to collect information from insurance companies and property and environmental assessments following a disaster, and it also takes time for many people to submit their own claims.