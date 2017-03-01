'The game has changed:' Police warn drug users that fentanyl is in Halifax

Police are warning recreational drug users that the deadly opioid that has killed hundreds of people in British Columbia and elsewhere has made it to Halifax.

“The game has changed. Fentanyl is here in Halifax,” Halifax Regional Police Staff Sgt. Darryl Gaudet said in an interview.

“You could’ve got sick and stuff in the past, but now you’re playing Russian roulette where this could actually kill you.”

The powerful painkiller is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, with an estimated lethal dose of just two milligrams.

Halifax police have seized fentanyl, in pill and powder form, six times in 2017. The Nova Scotia Department of Justice says there were eight fatal fentanyl overdoses across the province last year compared to one in 2015 and three in 2014. There have yet to be any confirmed in 2017.

Drug dealers, police said, market fentanyl pills as a weaker opioid, oxycodone. Gaudet said they’re made using high quality pill presses, and “look like you bought them from a pharmacy,” but they’re fake. They’re stamped “CDN” on one side and “80” on the other.

He said many addicts know they’re taking fentanyl, and some of them have their own naloxone kits, used to temporarily reverse the effects of a fentanyl overdose.

“They take a calculated risk, and that risk is dying,” he said.

It’s the recreational users police hope to reach.

“Be cautious of this,” Gaudet said. “You don’t know what you’re ingesting.”

Police in Halifax have yet to seize any cocaine cut with fentanyl, though police in other jurisdictions have found it in cocaine and crack cocaine. Gaudet said in its powder form, fentanyl is indistinguishable from cocaine.

Some signs of a fentanyl overdose are “severe sleepiness;” slow heartbeat; trouble breathing; clammy skin; trouble walking or talking; and nausea or vomiting.

Gaudet said to call an ambulance right away if someone does overdose.