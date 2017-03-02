From Mardi Gras to a fashion show: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend

Vaudeville Fashion Show:

Dalhousie and King’s students will be hitting the catwalk for charity at the fourth annual Vaudeville Fashion Show. The show will feature clothing completely designed by the students, and elements of traditional fashion shows but with a bit of choreography as well. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Laing House Halifax. The show will be held in the McInnes Room at Dalhousie’s Student Union Building, on Sunday and doors open at 7:30 p.m. with first come, first served seating. Tickets are $10.

Art Battle:

Art Battle Halifax is continuing strong into its fifth season with Art Battle #499 being held Friday. Featured artists will compete against each other to paint their best work in 20 minutes while patrons walk around and experience their artistic process. The battle will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Dalhousie University Club, and tickets start at $10 for students. Go as a spectator or join in as an artist.

Mardi Gras:

Halifax is getting some Mardi Gras love with Ms. Julie’s second New Orleans-style Mardi Gras Celebration. Originally from Louisiana, Julie will be cooking up a variety of southern style food straight from her family’s recipe book. There will be live jazz, funk and R&B, and a selection of New Orleans inspired cocktails. Proceeds are going to Big Brothers Big Sisters Halifax. The party kicks off at 5 p.m. at Olympic Hall, and advance tickets start at $25.

Con-Artist art show:

A new art exhibit will showcase a collection of works from Maritime artists who frequent conventions around Atlantic Canada. The exhibit, the Maritime Convention Artists Art Show, will explore the varying art styles of some of the Maritimes’ best Con-artists, from comic style to full blown digital design. The exhibit is being held at Plan B Halifax, and the grand opening will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday. The exhibit will remain on display until March 30.

Tribute to Link Wray: