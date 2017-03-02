Halifax bar worker wrestles gun away from suspect during armed robbery
Police say two men robbed Jenny's Place on Lady Hammond Road of cash around closing time.
Police are looking for two men after a late night bar robbery involving a handgun.
Halifax Regional Police say two men rushed into Jenny’s Place on Lady Hammond Drive just before midnight on Wednesday after a staff member opened the door, thinking he saw someone he knew outside.
Once inside, one of the suspects took out a handgun and aimed it at the staff member while the other ran to the bar’s office.
A scuffle broke out between the armed suspected and the staff member, knocking both down and allowing the staff member to disarm the suspect.
Both suspects ran out of the bar, and made away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police searched the area, but the suspects were not found.
The police are asking anyone with knowledge of the robbery to contact the Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
