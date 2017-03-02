Halifax mayor: 'I don’t want somebody like that driving a taxi in this municipality'

The mayor of Halifax doesn’t think Bassam Al-Rawi should drive of a cab in this city, but he stopped short of criticizing the judge who acquitted him.

Al-Rawi was acquitted Wednesday of a charge of sexual assault after an intoxicated and unconscious woman was found by police in his cab. Judge Gregory Lenehan cited a lack of evidence around consent in his controversial decision.

“Whether he was guilty or innocent from the judge’s point of view, and I don’t question judges, there’s enough evidence for me to say that I don’t want somebody like that driving a taxi in this municipality,” Mayor Mike Savage said in an interview.

Savage said that’s his point of view “as both a mayor and a father,” and he thought the municipality’s taxi licensing department made the right call in taking away Al-Rawi’s licence when he was charged. But he didn’t criticize the committee that reinstated it.

“I wasn’t privy to the evidence the appeals committee had, so I can’t really judge from their point of view,” he said. “I can just give you my point of view, and certainly supported from what we heard that came out of the trial.”

He conceded the committee would benefit from more training.

“I have a lot of faith in councillors and councillors’ ability to make good decisions, but I think in the case of appeals, you’re dealing with issues that are judicial or quasi-judicial in nature and I think that more training is always a good idea,” he said.

Savage promised during the municipal campaign this past fall to bring in an independent expert to review the taxi industry in Halifax.

He couldn’t put a timeline on when change would come to the industry, but said he’s been in talks with taxi companies and the provincial government about how to make women feel safe in taxis in the city again.