Calls for removal of Judge Lenehan mount, official complaint made to Chief Justice

The Chief Judge’s office in Nova Scotia is handling at least one complaint on Judge Gregory Lenehan’s recent sexual assault decision, as women’s advocates across the province call for him be removed from the bench.

The Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services is one of a dozen organizations, including Halifax’s Avalon Sexual Assault Centre, that made the call for Lenehan’s removal Friday in light of his acquittal of taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi.

The Halifax judge’s decision has garnered national attention, especially his comments that the acquittal hinged on the Crown not being able to prove the complainant’s “lack of consent” despite her high intoxication level, and the remark that “clearly, a drunk can consent.”

“This message that is coming out from here is essentially that women who are intoxicated are fair game,” Lucille Harper, executive director of the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre said in an interview.

“This is caught red-handed, this could not be more clear … he shouldn’t be able to make any of these kinds of rulings in any of these cases, and should step away.”

Harper said the law is “quite clear” that anyone who’s intoxicated, especially to the level the complainant was, is not able to consent to any sexual activity.

The decision is very “demoralizing” to those victims of sexual assault debating whether or not to bring their own cases to police, which might not even have the same level of evidence in Al-Rawi’s case, Harper said.

To see this case alongside the outcry around Justice Robin Camp, who asked a complainant in a 2014 sexual assault case why she didn’t keep her “knees together,” Harper said there’s “a lot of room” for educating judges around sexual violence.

A petition had gathered more than 21,500 signatures by Friday afternoon calling for a formal inquiry into Lenehan’s decision.

A spokesperson confirmed Friday that the Chief Judge's office has been contacted, and “at least one” of the contacts constitutes a complaint. However, they added Chief Judge Pamela S. Williams has indicated that she intends to “recuse herself from hearing any complaints on this matter.”

This move happens when the Chief Judge is unable to carry out his or her duties because of illness, a conflict of interest or any other cause, the spokesperson said.

That means Williams will now appoint the Associate Chief Judge of the Provincial Court, or another provincially appointed judge, to look at the Lenehan complaint.

What happens next?

The Crown has 30 days to decide whether they’d like to appeal Lenehan’s acquittal of Bassam Al-Rawi.

The complaint (or complaints) against Judge Lenehan will be reviewed by the Chief Judge’s appointee, who may do the following: dismiss the complaint if it is vexatious, frivolous, or questions the decision of the judge; resolve the complaint; or refer the complaint to the N.S. Judicial Council for further investigation, according to the Courts of Nova Scotia website.

If the complaint about Lenehan is referred to the N.S. Judicial Council, they may: investigate the complaint, resolve the complaint, dismiss the complaint, or hold a hearing.

“If the Council concludes that there was misconduct, it will determine appropriate disciplinary measures. If the Council decides there has been no judicial misconduct, the complaint will be dismissed. The complainant will receive a letter outlining the reasons for the dismissal,” the site reads.

Those measures could include counselling, remedial treatment, instruction, other reprimands, or recommending to Cabinet that a judge should be removed, according to the Provincial Court Act and with agreement from the Attorney General.

Decisions coming out of hearings of the Council are public.