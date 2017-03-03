Halifax teen charged with luring, extorting 12-year-old Washington State girl

HALIFAX — Police say a 16-year-old Halifax boy tried to extort a 12-year-old girl in Washington State who sent him photos.

They say the two met in an online game, and he offered to send her gift cards in exchange for photos of herself.

When she refused to send more, he allegedly threatened to post them online.

Police say the girl's parents called local U.S. authorities when they discovered what was happening.

Halifax police arrested the boy and seized several electronic devices from his suburban Halifax home on Feb. 28.