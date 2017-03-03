Halifax teen faces luring, child porn, extortion charges related to 12-year-old American girl

A Halifax teen is facing child luring, extortion and child porn charges related to a 12-year-old girl he’d allegedly exchanged gift cards with online for photos.



On August 9, 2016, the Integrated Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit began an investigation after receiving information from the United States Department of Homeland Security on a 12-year-old luring victim in Washington State, according to a Halifax Regional Police release.

The girl had met a male while playing an online game, police said. The male asked for photos of her, for which he would send the girl gift cards. After the girl sent some photos and then later refused to continue, the male threatened to post the girl’s photos online.

No type of payment was exchanged between the two. Upon discovering the incidents, the girl’s parents contacted local authorities.

On Feb. 28, Halifax police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Parkland Drive in Halifax, arresting a 16-year-old boy. Officers seized a number of electronic devices for forensic analysis.

The 16-year-old was charged with two counts of luring a child, and one count each of possession of child pornography and extortion.