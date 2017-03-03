Man charged in death of off-duty police officer due in court for breach charges

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia man charged in the death of an off-duty police officer is facing charges of breaching his parole conditions.

Christopher Garnier is due in court today after being arrested in Cape Breton last month.

Halifax police say the arrest came after officers tried and failed numerous times to locate him at two residences where he was permitted to reside.

His lawyer has said he plans to fight the charges.

Garnier was released on bail last December while awaiting trial in November on charges of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the death of Truro officer Catherine Campbell.