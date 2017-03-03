N.S. opposition leader calls for formal inquiry into judge's comments in taxi driver acquittal

The leader of the opposition party in Nova Scotia is calling for a formal inquiry into a Halifax judge’s comments from his decision to acquit a taxi driver charged with sexaully assaulting a passenger.

On Friday, PC Leader Jamie Baillie said he’d written to Justice Minister Diana Whalen urging the provincial government to strike a formal inquiry.

In his verdict, Judge Gregory Lenehan said the Crown had not proven there was a lack of consent on the complainant’s part, and although extremely intoxicated “clearly, a drunk can consent.”

“This has to be addressed swiftly and conclusively. Victims must always be protected, and we need to make sure we’re operating in an environment where they know they will be treated with respect when they come forward,” Baillie said in a release.

“Rape culture is real and pervasive. The government has the power to act. They should do so without delay.”