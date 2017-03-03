News / Halifax

Police ask for public's help to locate missing Halifax woman

Amy Jay Phillips, 34, has not been heard from since Feb. 27.

Police are asking the public to help them find a missing Halifax woman.

Amy Jay Phillips, 34, has not been heard from since Feb. 27. She’s described as about 5’4” tall, 130 pounds and has dark blond hair.

In a media release Halifax police said there’s no information to suggest Phillips has met with foul play, but police are concerned for her well-being.

Police ask Phillips or anyone with information on her location to call police at 902-490-5020.

