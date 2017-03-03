Police ask for public's help to locate missing Halifax woman
Amy Jay Phillips, 34, has not been heard from since Feb. 27.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are asking the public to help them find a missing Halifax woman.
Amy Jay Phillips, 34, has not been heard from since Feb. 27. She’s described as about 5’4” tall, 130 pounds and has dark blond hair.
In a media release Halifax police said there’s no information to suggest Phillips has met with foul play, but police are concerned for her well-being.
Police ask Phillips or anyone with information on her location to call police at 902-490-5020.
Most Popular
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis
-
Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints rolling in over Halifax judge's consent comments
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault
-
Halifax mayor: 'I don’t want somebody like that driving a taxi in this municipality'