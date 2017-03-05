Group gathers at Halifax library to file complaints against Judge Gregory Lenehan

Four women met around a table at the Halifax Central Library on Sunday afternoon.

They were there to discuss Judge Gregory Lenehan and his decision to acquit taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi of sexual assault of a female passenger.

“How much more evidence do you need to prove sexual assault,” Elise MacIntyre said to the other women. “He didn’t care about her, and he shouldn’t be the one to make a decision on the well-being of a woman again.”

They all nodded and scribbled down notes on pads of paper in front of them.

MacIntyre organized the meeting after she took to Facebook to find out how to file a complaint against the judge, whose verdict has drawn national attention over comments that the Crown was not able to prove the complainant’s “lack of consent” despite her high intoxication level, and the remark that “clearly, a drunk can consent.”

“Everyone was talking about sending a letter,” said MacIntyre.

“But I kept getting different bits of information from people I spoke to on Facebook, it seemed the process kept changing. So I felt it would be good if a bunch of us could come together to brainstorm and figure out how to get our voices heard.”

At the meeting, they discussed the best course of action to get an investigation started on Lenehan, and took notes to pass on to those who couldn’t make it.

“I knew some people wouldn’t be able to make it, since not everyone lives right in Halifax, so we are taking notes and minutes of the meeting, and we will be posting them online for everyone to see,” said MacIntye

The Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services is one of a dozen organizations, including Halifax’s Avalon Sexual Assault Centre, that made the call for Lenehan’s removal Friday in light of his acquittal of Al-Rawi.

The Chief Judge’s office in Nova Scotia is confirming only that it is handling at least one complaint on Lenehan’s recent sexual assault decision.

A spokesperson confirmed Friday that the Chief Judge's office has been contacted, and “at least one” of the contacts constitutes a complaint. However, they added Chief Judge Pamela S. Williams has indicated that she intends to “recuse herself from hearing any complaints on this matter.”

This move happens when the Chief Judge is unable to carry out his or her duties because of illness, a conflict of interest or any other cause, the spokesperson said.

That means Williams will now appoint the Associate Chief Judge of the Provincial Court, or another provincially appointed judge, to look at the Lenehan complaint.

Metro reached out to Premier Stephen McNeil on Friday for comment regarding the judge’s decision but a spokesman said he wasn’t available.

More events planned



On Tuesday, a group will gather at Halifax Grand Parade at 3 p.m. for a rally to bring awareness to the judge’s decision, before marching to the Halifax provincial courthouse where they will protest outside.