Dalhousie does the triple as Tigers win another AUS men's basketball title

The champs are here … again.

Well, at Dalhousie that is.

For the third-straight season, the Dalhousie Tigers captured the Atlantic University Sport men’s basketball crown, edging the cross-town rival Saint Mary’s Huskies 63-60 before a crowd of more than 4,000 at Scotiabank Centre.

Trailing by 10 points at the half, Dalhousie outscored the Huskies by a whopping 20-6 margin in the third quarter to take the lead.

Saint Mary’s cut the deficit to 62-60 with less than a minute remaining before a free pointer by Dalhousie in final seconds secured the victory.

Sven Stammberger of Halifax netted a game-high 21 points, including an impressive five-of-nine from beyond the arc, to lead the Tigers offensively.

Ritchie Kanza Mata of Dalhousie was named tournament MVP. He finished Sunday's game with 19 points, five assists, five rebounds and five steals.

Brian Rouse, who finished with 18 points, led the Saint Mary’s attack.

Going into the Sunday’s final, both teams had already secured berths into next weekend’s Canadian Interuniversity Sport Final 8 in Halifax.

In the women’s final, the Cape Breton Capers bounced the Acadia Axewomen 79-61 to win their first AUS banner since 2011.