Daniel Sprong hat trick sinks Halifax Mooseheads in loss to Charlottetown Islanders

The highest-scoring team in the QMJHL needed a stellar goaltending performance to hold off the Halifax Mooseheads.

Charlottetown Islanders goalie Matthew Welsh made 35 saves against his hometown team and was the first star as Halifax lost 3-1 in Charlottetown on Sunday afternoon.

"We have nothing to show for it, I know that, but we showed a lot of character today. I'm really proud of our guys," said Mooseheads head coach André Tourigny.

Three goals from Charlottetown winger Daniel Sprong gave the red-hot Islanders its eighth-straight win. After scoring 20 seconds into the game, Sprong broke a 1-1 deadlock in the third period and completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal.

The Moose outshot the Islanders 36-32 and a goal from sophomore Arnaud Durandeau snapped a two-game shutout streak by Charlottetown.

"We arrived here and we created a fair amount of scoring chances. We can be proud of what we did, not satisfied, but it's a step in the right direction,” said Tourigny of the Moose who have lost five games in a row.

Alex Gravel made 29 saves in his 11th consecutive start and was the third star.