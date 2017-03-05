Man in Nova Scotia killed after truck leaves road and hits tree
Police say a passing motorist found the vehicle in a ditch.
Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident.
Just before midnight on Friday, a passing motorist notified police of a truck in the ditch on Ashdale Road in Hants County.
RCMP officers, firefighters, and paramedics were called to the scene and discovered a man who was dead in the driver's seat of the vehicle.
The driver was a 32-year-old Center Rawdon resident. His name has not been released to the media.
The RCMP report that the initial investigation indicates the vehicle left the road and struck a tree. No one else was involved.