Masked men break down door, steal cash and drugs, in Spryfield home invasion

Police say two people wearing masks broke down a door and stole money and drugs from a home in Spryfield on Sunday morning.

The victim called police at around 3 a.m. about the home invasion. He said he was sleeping when two suspects forced their way in, stole cash and some drugs, before leaving.

A police K9 unit tracked one of the suspects for a short distance but he couldn’t be located.

The two men were said to be wearing black coats and were between five-foot-nine and six-feet inches tall.