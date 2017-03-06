Bang for your buck in Halifax: $1-million homes getting bigger here, shrinking across Canada

What would you do with $1 million? If you’re in Halifax, maybe you should buy a house.

Royal LePage released a report on the value Canadians get with a million dollars in the two-storey property market nationwide, and Halifax is in good standing.

The report looked at seven major cities and compared the pricing of million dollar homes to the square footage of both living space and land to work out the best value.

Looking at housing in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax, Halifax was the only city not to have a size drop.

Although house shoppers in Winnipeg will get more bang for their buck with the average million dollar home coming with four bedrooms and bathrooms and 3,505 sq. ft. of living space, Halifax is the only city across Canada where million dollar homes have actually gotten bigger in the last decade.

In 2007, the average square footage of a million dollar home in Halifax was 3,154 sq. ft., but in 2017, that increased to a 3,316 sq.ft. on average. The other six cities all experienced drops in size, with the biggest size change going to Toronto with a drop of 942 sq. ft. in the last decade.

Even Winnipeg, which took the top spot for value in the report, had a significant drop in the last decade from 4,400 sq. ft.

Little value in Vancouver

Meanwhile, the housing market on the other side of the country continues to crumble, with million dollar homes averaging two bedrooms and washrooms, and 1,229 sq. ft. of living space.

This golden example is listed at $910,000, is located minutes away from downtown Vancouver, has five bedrooms, three baths and a possible basement apartment, some work needed.