Calls for Judge Lenehan's removal 'unfounded:' Nova Scotia Criminal Lawyers Association

Criminal lawyers in Nova Scotia say the public criticism around Judge Gregory Lenehan’s taxi acquittal is “unfounded.”

On Monday, the Nova Scotia Criminal Lawyers Association (NSCLA) made a statement on Lenehan’s decision to acquit taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi, which he said hinged on the Crown not being able to prove the passenger’s “lack of consent” despite her high intoxication level.

The NSCLA said the public should be free to disagree with any judicial decision, but added that judges must consider whether the Crown has met the burden of proof, and if reasonable doubt exists they must acquit “even when it would be publicly unpopular” or they’re convinced of “probable guilt.”

A significant amount of criticism has been directed at Lenehan's impartiality, competence, and his qualifications, the release said, while many have referenced “unrelated, and irrelevant” cases he’s decided, or called for his removal as judge.

“This type of criticism is unfounded and undermines the discussion that is needed to address the prevention of sexual assault,” the NSCLA said, adding if there’s been an “error of law” or unreasonable verdict, the case should be appealed.

Lenehan is “always respectful to complainants, accused people, and witnesses,” the release said, and “Most importantly, he is fair. He is the type of person that any reasonable, informed member of the public should want as a Judge.”

Associate Judge overseeing Lenehan complaint