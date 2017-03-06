Halifax council to debate staff report on changes to committee that reinstated Bassam Al-Rawi's taxi licence

Halifax regional council will debate a motion at its meeting Tuesday to have staff look at the way the municipality handles licensing decisions like the one that reinstated Bassam Al-Rawi’s taxi licence in 2015.

The motion from Coun. Waye Mason – which hasn’t yet been added to the online agenda – asks for a staff report with “options, recommendations and best practices” regarding changing the way council manages licensing appeals, including changing the Appeals Standing Committee’s responsibilities and transferring the responsibility to a new tribunal composed of lawyers and people with licensing experience.

The motion also asks for the staff report to consider “strengthening standards of conduct” in the municipality’s taxi bylaw and requesting the mayor write to the province to ask whether the Utility and Review Board could take over licence review.

Coun. Matt Whitman sent the motion to Metro, saying he’s pleased to support it.

“It will help committee members in the future when potentially very controversial legal appeals would typically come to councillors for review,” he said via a text message.

Whitman was chair of the committee in 2015 when it voted unanimously to reinstate Al-Rawi’s licence, though Al-Rawi never submitted the proper paperwork to actually drive again. He said that decision was based on “2015 information provided at that time… Not 2017 evidence now known to the public via media (and) social media.”

“I’m as outraged by the (judge’s) comments as others,” he said.