Police make second arrest in Clayton Park shooting from last year

Police have made a second arrest in relation to a shooting that occurred in Clayton Park on March 6, 2016.
In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said at about 2 a.m. on March 6, 2016, they responded to a report from a man saying he had been shot inside a residence on Parkland Drive in Halifax.
Upon arrival, a 60-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The area was searched for suspects but police said none were located. The matter is not considered a random act.
The victim died on July 8, 2016. However on Jan. 13, 2017, the medical examiner determined his death was not a result of the injuries sustained from the shooting and it is not considered suspicious.
At 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, a 16-year-old male from Dartmouth was arrested at the Nova Scotia Youth Facility in Waterville.
He has been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, discharging a weapon, and other weapons-related charges. He also faces two counts of breaching a probation order and one count of breaching a weapons prohibition order.
He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial youth court on Monday.
Terrance Treshon Brooks, 19, of Cole Harbour was charged on Feb. 1 in relation to this shooting.
The investigation into this shooting is ongoing and police are looking to speak to anyone who may have information on this incident. Anyone with information may call 902-490-5016 or send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.