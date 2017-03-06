Police make second arrest in Clayton Park shooting from last year

Police have made a second arrest in relation to a shooting that occurred in Clayton Park on March 6, 2016.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said at about 2 a.m. on March 6, 2016, they responded to a report from a man saying he had been shot inside a residence on Parkland Drive in Halifax.

Upon arrival, a 60-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The area was searched for suspects but police said none were located. The matter is not considered a random act.

The victim died on July 8, 2016. However on Jan. 13, 2017, the medical examiner determined his death was not a result of the injuries sustained from the shooting and it is not considered suspicious.

At 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, a 16-year-old male from Dartmouth was arrested at the Nova Scotia Youth Facility in Waterville.

He has been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, discharging a weapon, and other weapons-related charges. He also faces two counts of breaching a probation order and one count of breaching a weapons prohibition order.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial youth court on Monday.

Terrance Treshon Brooks, 19, of Cole Harbour was charged on Feb. 1 in relation to this shooting.