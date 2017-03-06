Organizers say planned protest against Judge Gregory Lenehan will give voice to 'outrage'

“You can feel the outrage in the city.”

That’s what Chrissy Merrigan said about why she became involved in co-organizing a march expected to draw hundreds to downtown Halifax on Tuesday afternoon.

The event was created to protest Judge Gregory Lenehan’s comments, including “clearly a drunk can consent,” in acquitting cab driver Bassam Al-Rawi of sexual assault last Wednesday.

“You could feel the outrage the next day walking into the office, and everywhere. It’s all that anybody could talk about,” Merrigan said.

More than 1,000 people have committed on Facebook to attending, with more than 2,400 expressing interest. Although that doesn’t mean those numbers will hit the streets, Merrigan said the quick and overwhelming response shows people are frustrated.

“There’s a lot of rawness and pain right now…We’re working towards removing rape culture from our society and this sort of highlighted it,” she said.

“This…reminded us that it’s not gone and that it is prevalent and that victims are still marginalized and not encouraged to come forward because things like this happen.”

The protest begins at Halifax Grand Parade at 3 p.m. where a range of speakers will address the crowd before people march to the Spring Garden Road courthouse.

“We will assemble peacefully at the old library on the lawn, and Judge Lenehan is actually sitting that day so we’re hoping he literally hears us through the windows or when he’s sneaking out to his car,” Merrigan said.

“We want him to hear us and to know that we’re not ok with this.”

Organizers want the Crown to appeal Lenehan’s ruling, and want an investigation into his handling of the case.

They opted to organize the protest during work hours to make a point.

“We need to make noise during the day when people are downtown…We really wanted the people who are in the courthouse and the people in the system to know that we are upset,” Merrigan said.

“After 5 o’clock they’re gone home, they’re making dinner with their families, they’re not there to see it, and that’s who needs to make the change.”

Merrigan said they’re doing their best to ensure a safe space for everyone who attends, and will have people onsite if anyone feels triggered.

Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. Cindy Bayers confirmed Monday that police are aware of the event and are working with organizers.

Merrigan says she’s also looking forward to a second event scheduled for Wednesday at Halifax Grand Parade from 12:45 p.m to 1:15 p.m.