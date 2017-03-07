Car crashes into front window of dental office in Halifax
There were no injuries and police don't know what led to the accident.
Police say there were no injuries after staff and patients inside a Halifax dental office were given a scare when a car crashed into the entrance area.
Halifax Regional Police were called at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday to Trimac Dental Centre regarding the accident.
It’s unclear what led to the mishap, which caused front-end damage to the car and extensive damage to the front of the building located in the Halifax Shopping Centre Annex.