Breaking: Crown to appeal Judge Gregory Lenehan verdict in taxi sexual assault case

The Crown will be appealing the verdict by Judge Gregory Lenehan in the taxi sexual assault case involving Bassam Al-Rawi.

Denise Smith, the deputy director of Nova Scotia’s Public Prosecution Service, made the announcement in a release issued Tuesday.

“We have conducted a legal analysis of the judge’s decision and have concluded there is a solid basis to appeal the ruling,” she said.



In Al-Rawi was charged after police found the woman, in her 20s, intoxicated, unconscious and partially naked in his car in the early hours of May 23, 2015.

A police constable testified during the trial that she saw Al-Rawi shoving the woman's pants and underwear between the front seats during the arrest. At the time of his arrest, Al-Rawi's seat was partially reclined and the woman's legs were resting on the back of the front bucket seat.

Al-Rawi's pants were undone at the waist and his zipper was down a couple of inches. Evidence of the woman's DNA was found on Al-Rawi's mouth, but the bodily substance couldn't be identified.

Lenehan said the evidence was concerning, and that the officer was correct to arrest Al-Rawi because "any reasonable person" could believe that Al-Rawi was engaging in or about to engage in sexual activity with a woman who is incapable of consenting.

However, he said in his oral decision that the Crown provided no evidence on whether or not the woman consented to sexual activity.

He said for Al-Rawi to be convicted the Crown had to show beyond a reasonable doubt that Al-Rawi not only touched the woman in a way that violated her sexually, but that it was done without her consent.