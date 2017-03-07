News / Halifax

Taxi driver assaulted by Halifax girl who refused to pay her fare

The RCMP say the incident in Cole Harbour also saw two officers assaulted by the 17-year-old accused.

A Halifax girl is facing charges after a taxi driver was assaulted on Tuesday morning.

The RCMP say they were called to Cassandra Drive in Cole Harbour after the force says a female passenger assaulted the female driver after refusing to pay her fare.

RCMP said when they arrived on scene around 6 a.m, the accused resisted arrest and assaulted two of its officers.

The 17-year-old is facing charges of fraud under $5,000, assault with a weapon, three counts of assault, resisting arrest and two counts of breaching her probation.

The taxi driver suffered minor injuries during the assault. The two officers were not hurt.

