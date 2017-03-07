Fentanyl pills in Nova Scotia seized in latest sign of drug emerging on streets

CHESTER, N.S. — There are more signs of the potentially deadly drug fentanyl on the streets of Nova Scotia.

The Mounties say in a news release that they arrested two men and charged them with trafficking the opioid on Sunday in Chester, on the province's south shore.

The release says investigators stopped the two men and searched them, and discovered significant quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl pills in their possession.

Thirty-one-year-old Matthew Kevin Glavine of Conquerall Bank and 52-year-old Calvin Stephen Bowles of Bridgewater have both been charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking.

Both men appeared in Bridgewater provincial court on Monday, with Glavine pleading guilty.