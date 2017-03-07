'Women are scared:' Halifax will examine appeals process for licences, taxi code of conduct

In a debate on whether the city should examine license appeals and taxi driver’s code of conduct, one councillor said they must restore faith in the system because “women are scared.”

On Tuesday, regional council unanimously passed Coun. Waye Mason’s motion asking staff for a report with “options, recommendations and best practices” regarding the way council manages licensing appeals, as well as strengthening standards of conduct in the Taxi By-Law to include a duty of care.

That could include changing the Appeals Standing Committee’s responsibilities and transferring them to a new tribunal of lawyers and people with licensing experience.

“There’s a huge grey space between being criminally guilty to something, and whether or not you should be allowed to drive a cab in this city,” Mason said in council.

The motion comes in light of taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi being acquitted last week of sexually assaulting a passenger who was found drunk and passed out in his cab in a 2015 incident.

Councillors were divided on whether they felt qualified to be hearing license appeals from someone facing criminal charges, while those that sat on the Appeals Committee in 2015 said their decision to give Al-Rawi back a conditional license was based on the judge’s direction he could drive before 6 p.m.

“That was from the judge. I figured the judge had far more information in this case than I did as a member of council or member of the committee,” Coun. Steve Adams said. “We had no idea of the details that came out in the newspaper.”

Coun. Lisa Blackburn said the motion doesn’t admit the system is broken, but explores whether there are better ways of doing things. She also said she didn’t believe this was a “knee-jerk” reaction, as Coun. Bill Karsten said he originally was concerned about.

“This is just the latest in what is becoming all too common,” Blackburn said, adding there have been 12 sexual assaults involving cab drivers since 2012, with five in 2016.