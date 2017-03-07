'Why are you here?' Metro talks to some of the hundreds protesting Judge Gregory Lenehan in downtown Halifax

The ambient city sounds of downtown Halifax were downed out by cheering and shouting as hundreds of people gathered in protest at Grand Parade on Tuesday.

Both women and men gathered in the square around 3 p.m. with signs, their voices and even drums to protest Judge Gregory Lenehan’s conduct and decision in last week’s acquittal of Bassam Al-Rawi.

A handful of speakers stepped up to speak to the crowd, leading them in chants, songs and speaking about personal experiences.

At 4 p.m., the crowd began to march out of the square and up to the old library across from the court house, shouting chants like “No means no” and “We want justice” along the way.

Metro stopped and talked to a few protestors, asking each one the same question, “Why are you here?”

Maureen White – “Because I think the judge in this case made the wrong decision. I know he has to follow the law, and I believe he has, but sometimes the rule of law is wrong and needs to be clarified. I protested for women’s rights in the 60’s and i’m still doing it in 2017.”

Anna Mistak – “To spread the love. People need to know we stand with the women who have been assaulted, and this is happening too much in Halifax. It needs to be stopped, to be rectified and this judge needs to step down and get some counseling on how to treat women.”

Rachel Doucet – “To support all women who’ve been affected by sexual assault and in solidarity with all those who need support from the law who obviously aren’t getting it when they need it most.“

Jeff Bowes – “To hopefully push forward the idea that sexual assault is regularly happening and that we need to hold people who are perpetrating such things accountable for them. we need to make sure people who are victims of sexual assault feel they can come forward and something will be done, not be brushed aside.”

Deidra Caldwell – “In support of my daughter and all women, to be honest. My daughter has the same judge and the same case coming up, and I hope there is justice.”

Jenelle Clarke – “Because we need the justice system to change. Our voices are just being swept under the rug and it’s really disgusting that this happened once again to another female. I am tired of waking up every morning and hearing the news that survivors are not getting the justice they deserves.”