Man robs smoke shop in Dartmouth, gets away with cash and cigarettes
Police say the suspect didn't have a weapon and he fled on foot.
Police are investigating a robbery after someone demanded cash from a smoke shop clerk in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say the man entered the Sobeys Smoke Shop on Wyse Road around 1:45 p.m. Monday, fleeing the store shortly after with a pack of cigarettes and some cash.
He was last seen heading north on Wyse Road.
At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a blue toque, black leather jacket and a grey scarf around his face. He was described as white, five-foot-10 with an average build.
No one was injured and police say the suspect didn't have a weapon.