Man robs smoke shop in Dartmouth, gets away with cash and cigarettes

Police are investigating a robbery after someone demanded cash from a smoke shop clerk in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say the man entered the Sobeys Smoke Shop on Wyse Road around 1:45 p.m. Monday, fleeing the store shortly after with a pack of cigarettes and some cash.

He was last seen heading north on Wyse Road.

At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a blue toque, black leather jacket and a grey scarf around his face. He was described as white, five-foot-10 with an average build.