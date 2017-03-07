Another face in the crowd: Passenger in taxi sex assault case attends Halifax protest

As hundreds of people gathered to raise their voices in protest against a Halifax judge’s recent sexual assault acquittal, the woman at the centre of the case stood amongst them as another face in the crowd.

The passenger in the case around taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi said she originally didn’t want to attend the downtown rally against Judge Gregory Lenehan’s ruling, but on Tuesday she saw the Crown would be appealing the case and began “feeling the excitement around the city.”

“I didn’t talk to anybody, I just kind of watched,” she said in a phone interview, adding with a laugh that she was frozen after standing in the cold, “but it was worth it.”

The woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, said she had mixed feelings on the Crown’s appeal, which includes six specific examples where they say Lenehan erred in his decision.

“It was a big relief, with just an undertone of dread that it might end up leading to a retrial. But I mean all in all, the good outweighs the bad there,” she said.

The woman said she was happy to see the Crown cite multiple grounds, since she felt there wasn’t just one area that should’ve been examined.

“I feel like they definitely hit on every kind of issue I had had with decision,” she said.

The Court of Appeal still must decide whether a retrial could happen, and while the woman said she knows it will likely be a long time before she’d possibly testify, she’s prepared for much more public attention.

In a way, the woman said the publicity could make it easier because the first time around only reporters and Al-Rawi’s supporters were there, so average citizens crammed into the courtroom for “would honestly make a difference.”