Elderly woman in Nova Scotia shaken after bullet hole found in her bedroom window

An elderly Truro woman thought she was living in a quiet neighbourhood until someone shot into her bedroom window during the weekend.

The woman, who asked that her name not be used, is in her 90s and has been a resident of the east end for decades. Her closest neighbours are longtime friends and she has always felt safe until recently.

“Last night I couldn’t sleep,” she said on Monday. “I kept thinking somebody might be out there with a gun.”

She got up around 7 a.m. Sunday and had breakfast before going back to her bedroom to open the blind.

“That’s when I saw, to my horror, a bullet hole,” she said. “I told my husband, ‘I think somebody shot at my window.’ I showed him the bullet was lying between the panes of glass, and that window is just inches from the bed.”

Truro police said testing is being done to determine the calibre and no reports of similar occurrences have been reported. No one reported hearing a gunshot and the residents didn’t hear the window break.

The woman said police were quick to respond when called and were very helpful, driving by often the following night.

The damaged window faces a nearby home.