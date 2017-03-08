Halifax man charged in connection with a rash of recent robberies

Police have charged a Halifax man in relation to seven local robberies over the past month.

Anthony James Guitard, 29, is facing five counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery following six robberies in Halifax and one in Dartmouth. He’s charged in relation to the following cases:

· On Feb. 11, shortly after 2 a.m., a lone male entered the Need’s Store located in the Shell Gas Station located at 2616 Robie St. in Halifax and demanded cash. The man left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and no one was injured in the incident.

· Later that same day at approximately 2:05 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at the C Shop located at 6141 Young St. A man entered the store and demanded money from the cashier. A quantity of cash was turned over to the man before he fled the area toward Young Street. There was no weapon seen or indicated in this robbery, and no injuries to the cashier.

· On March 1 at approximately 9:03 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery that had occurred at the Griffin’s Smoke Shop located at 2651 Windsor St. On arrival it was learned a man had entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. There were no injuries to the clerk and the suspect fled the area on foot with an amount of cash.

· On March 6 at approximately 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a robbery that had just occurred at the Griffin’s Smoke Shop, 210 Wyse Rd. in Dartmouth. A man entered the store, approached the clerk and demanded cash. The suspect obtained a package of cigarettes and a quantity of cash. He left the store on foot and was last seen travelling north on Wyse Road. The employee was not injured and the suspect did not have a weapon.

· On March 7 at approximately 9:38 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person call at Scotia Square, 5201 Duke St. in Halifax. A man had entered two stores and demanded money after making a small purchase. The first incident occurred at BP Corner News, 1903 Barrington St., and the second incident occurred at the Dollarama inside Scotia Square. The store employees were not injured and the suspect did not show a weapon.

· Also on March 7 at approximately 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a robbery that had just occurred at the Griffins Smoke Shop, 6976 Mumford Rd. A man entered the store, approached the clerk and demanded cash. The suspect obtained a quantity of cash and cigarettes and left the store on foot. A nearby security guard pursued the suspect and apprehended the man a short distance away. The store employee and the security guard were not injured and the suspect did not have a weapon. Upon arrival police arrested the man without incident.