March Madness returns to Halifax with Final 8 basketball

The man responsible for bringing the CIS men’s basketball championship back to Halifax thinks the tournament will be a slam dunk.

Other than being excited about it, Derek Martin says it will also help Halifax companies to cash in on the basketball fever.

“I think it is great for Halifax to be recognized as having built this tournament into a huge success over the years,” said Martin, president of Sports & Entertainment Atlantic.

“We are a big believer that we need more events like this to get people out for a good time, but also to put money into the pockets of the hotels, restaurants and bars here. We estimate the event to be probably over a million and a half dollars in economic impact for the province.”

Since 1988, Halifax had long been the host of the competition until it was taken to Ottawa in 2008, only returning briefly for two years in 2011 and 2012.

Its return to the city is a great chance for Haligonians to show their support for the sport and the local teams, said Martin.

“There is a lot of factors as to why it left. I think it was so successful the rest of the country wanted a bit of its success and tried to replicate it in other markets,” he said.

“I think they found what had been built here over the years couldn’t be built overnight in other places. For it to be back is a testament to how much we love this tournament and university basketball.”

It’s hard for him to root for a specific team, but a local team getting this far is a big plus to Halifax, said Martin.

“It’s great when local teams advance because it adds that many more people into the stadium,” he said.

“We are expecting a great Thursday night, we’ve got Saint Mary’s and Dalhousie playing so I think it is going to be really special inside the building. We will see where it goes from there.”

Metro asked Dalhousie and Saint Mary’s co-captains what it takes to win:

Ritchie Kanza Mata – Dalhousie Tigers

“A lot of great determination, were going to have to play the best basketball we have ever played, and we’re really going to have to execute and defend the three-point line against a good shooting team from Alberta our first game.”

Marquis Clayton – SMU Huskies