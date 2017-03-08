Nova Scotia judge calls joint sentencing recommendation in impaired driving case a 'farce'

In a rare move that sparked a feisty exchange, a Sydney provincial court judge has rejected a joint sentencing recommendation for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving.

Judge Alain Bégin described the joint Crown/defence recommendation as a “farce” adding if he accepted the recommendation, the accused “would walk out of the courtroom laughing.”

“I think I am the only one in this courtroom who thinks he has a drinking problem,” said Bégin, in reference to accused Gordon Louis MacDonald, who pleaded guilty driving with a blood/alcohol level exceeding the legal limit.

“The recommendation is simply not a proper or legal sentence,” asserted the judge, who adjourned the case until March 20.

Crown prosecutor Steve Melnick responded by saying he took issue with the judge’s description of the sentence recommendation.

“I take strong issue with those words. I do not make farce recommendations to the court. Never have and never will,” said Melnick.

Melnick and defence lawyer Christa Thompson offered a joint recommendation of two years probation and one day in jail served by MacDonald’s appearance in court. A two-year driving ban was imposed in December when MacDonald pleaded guilty.

In April 2016, MacDonald was flagged by a Cape Breton Regional Police officer who observed him on a cell phone while stopped at a red light.

In pulling the vehicle over, MacDonald opened the driver’s door and the officer detected a strong smell alcohol and noticed that MacDonald’s speech was slurred and his eyes were glassy.

In taking a breathalyzer test, MacDonald produced readings of 220, 230 and 250 — well over the legal limit of 180.

Melnick told the court that although MacDonald registered another drinking and driving conviction in 2009 — refusing a breathalyzer test — the Crown was not proceeding by way of second conviction.

He told Bégin the Crown policy was to proceed by second conviction, which would mean a jail sentence of not less than 30 days, only if it was recorded within five years of the first.

He said the accused had a positive pre-sentence report in which family members and his wife all commented they didn’t think MacDonald had a drinking problem. The court was also told MacDonald hasn’t drank since his arrest last April.

“I made a stupid decision,” said MacDonald, to police.

He added that when he awoke on the day of his arrest, he had a few beers to shake off the hangover he was feeling from the previous night.

Thompson echoed Melnick’s claim that alcohol was not a problem in her client’s life and the 30-year-old is a father of two and the main income earner for his family.

Bégin appeared to be incensed by the recommendation after hearing the facts.

“You have an alcohol problem. This is the second time you’ve been in court because of drinking and driving. The definition of having an alcohol problem is getting in trouble with the law,” said the judge.

In reciting the recommendation, Bégin said “big whoop,” adding he felt the sentence fell short of adequately addressing the issue of deterrents.

He said there an increasingly growing chorus of Canadians who want the courts to stress deterrents when it comes to such offences and the recommendation before him failed to address that concern.

“I am very displeased there is not even an elevated fine,” said Bégin.

In prior decisions from the Supreme Court of Canada, judges across the country are encouraged to accept joint sentencing recommendations and only reject them following certain guidelines.

Bégin offered the accused the opportunity to withdraw his guilty plea and proceed to trial with a new judge. He also said he would hear further submissions from the Crown and defence on why he should accept the recommendation.

After a brief recess during which Thompson spoke with her client, she returned to court asking for an adjournment.

Bégin said the recommendation before him was neither appropriate or legal, noting this was the second time in nine years MacDonald was before the court on such an offence, he is in denial over an alcohol problem, he has prior liquor-related infractions and admitted to waking up in the morning and drinking in order to calm the effects of heavy drinking the previous night.