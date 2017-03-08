Three homicides from 2016 added to province's Major Unsolved Crimes Program.

The homicide cases of three men murdered by gunshots in 2016 have been added to the province’s Major Unsolved Crimes Program.

Halifax Regional Police and the provincial government have added the homicides of Tyler Ronald Joseph Keizer, Rickey Walker and Terrence Patrick Izzard to the program.

It provides up to $150,000 to anyone who shares information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for these homicides.



At about 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2016, Rickey Walker was found in medical distress behind John McNeil Elementary School on Leaman Drive in Dartmouth. He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy confirmed Walker’s death as a homicide.



On Nov. 14, 2016 at about 11:07 p.m., a 911 call was received about a gunshot in the area of Cragg Avenue, Halifax. Police found Terrence Patrick Izzard laying in front of 2412 Cragg Ave. An autopsy confirmed that Izzard’s death was a homicide as a result of being shot.



On Nov. 21, 2016, shortly before 11 p.m., police and EHS responded to a weapons call in the area of Gottingen Street and Falkland Street in Halifax. There, they found Tyler Ronald Joseph Keizer, who was transported to the QEII Health Sciences Centre and later pronounced dead. The investigation determined that Keizer was the victim of a homicide.

