Company should be more public about fish kill: Nova Scotia minister

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's fisheries minister says he's concerned Cooke Aquaculture hasn't "gone to the public enough" about a recent fish kill at one of its salmon farming operations on the province's southwest shore.

Keith Colwell says the company informed him of some fish deaths at a Shelburne harbour site following two severe storms last month, but the company didn't mention numbers.

Colwell says he released information that an unknown number of fish had escaped from a pen, but didn't mention the deaths because he didn't feel it was relevant.

He says even though his department issued a statement earlier this week discussing a "higher than expected" mortality rate at the farm, he still hasn't seen an estimate from the company.

Colwell says an exact figure won't be known until Cooke completes harvesting operations.