Dartmouth dog stabbed with 'samurai sword,' police seek suspect

Police in Halifax are looking for a suspect after a scary incident in Highfield Park this week in which a dog was stabbed in the ear.

A girl was walking her dog with a friend on Pinecrest Drive on Monday afternoon when a man walked by and she heard her dog yelp, police said.

“When she looked down she noted her dog was bleeding from his ear and the girl said to the man, ‘you just stabbed my dog,’” Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. Dianne Penfound said in an email.

Penfound said police weren’t given a description of the weapon used and there were no witnesses to “the actual event of the dog being cut.”

But a Facebook post warning dog owners about the incident says, “a guy with a Samurai (sword) came from across the street, stabbed the dog and ran away.”

The post goes on to say that the dog is fine, but had to get stitches after “the sword went straight through his ear.”

“Please keep your eyes out for this Lunatic!”